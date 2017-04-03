Ryan Collins Signs Entry Level Contract with Jackets
Today the Columbus Blue Jackets announced they signed defenseman Ryan Collins of University of Minnesota to a three-year Entry Level contract. According to the Blue Jackets, Collins will join the Monsters before their game on Friday against the Milwaukee Admirals.
