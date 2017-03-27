Quick Takes - Capitals Hold Off Jackets 3-2

Quick Takes - Capitals Hold Off Jacke...

15 hrs ago Read more: The Cannon

Washington scored three quick goals off three weak plays and miscues from the Blue Jackets, and though Jack Johnson and Kyle Quincey got on the board in the third period, the Jackets could not find an equalizer in the final minutes despite two near goal experiences, including what looked like Seth Jones shooting on a wide open net in the final seconds, but Braden Holtby was up to the challenge.

