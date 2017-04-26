Pittsburgh Penguins: Evgeni Malkin Wants to Dominate and Win
With the Pittsburgh Penguins advancing to the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, one player who has stood high above anyone else is Evgeni Malkin. Evgeni Malkin was truly a fundamental factor in the Pittsburgh Penguins five game series win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
