NHL point projections: Why I was so wrong about Blue Jackets, others NHL columnist Kevin Allen explains his mistakes in his preseason point projections. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oCA3eG Last July I interviewed Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and was fascinated by the overwhelming confidence he had that his team was much stronger than it showed in 2015-16.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.