Minnesota Hockey: Ryan Collins Signs With Columbus
The Minnesota Gopher Hockey team lost its first player with remaining eligibility to professional hockey on Wednesday when junior defenseman Ryan Collins signed a three year entry level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets . Collins will report to the Blue Jacket's AHL affiliate the Cleveland Monsters for the remainder of the season.
