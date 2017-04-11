Maatta-Daley pairing crucial heading into Columbus series

For as much fuss as there seemed to be regarding the potential returns of defensemen Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley this season, here we are, a day before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and it sure looks like they'll be paired together Wednesday for Game 1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. "In the regular season before we got hurt, we played with each other, and we were pretty good," Maatta said, speaking of Daley.

