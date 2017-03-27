Kane on the road to another trophy
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, right, controls the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 31, 2017, in Chicago. If there were any doubts about whether Patrick Kane knows where he stands in the NHL scoring race, they were all but erased after the Blackhawks' 3-1 victory over Columbus on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|2
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC