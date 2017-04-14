It's Fitz v. O'Grady in first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs

As the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs, officials in the teams' respective counties have placed a "friendly wager" on the outcome. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Franklin County Board of Commissioners President John O'Grady are asking residents in their respective counties to donate food items, and once the series is complete, Fitzgerald will deliver the Allegheny County donations to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank while O'Grady will deliver his to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

