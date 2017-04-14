It's Fitz v. O'Grady in first round o...

It's Fitz v. O'Grady in first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs, officials in the teams' respective counties have placed a "friendly wager" on the outcome. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Franklin County Board of Commissioners President John O'Grady are asking residents in their respective counties to donate food items, and once the series is complete, Fitzgerald will deliver the Allegheny County donations to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank while O'Grady will deliver his to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Feb '17 Phartizoid 2
News Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15) Feb '15 They cannot kill ... 2
The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15) Jan '15 Hockey Schmockey 1
News NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kevin from michigan 1
News Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13) Nov '13 hey hey black Albert 1
News 2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13) Jul '13 Harry 1
$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hockey Schmockey 1
See all Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,759 • Total comments across all topics: 280,315,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC