Game Preview: Blue Jackets at Penguins, Game One

Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round One, Game One Wednesday, March 12, 2017 - 7:30 EST PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports Ohio, USA Network - Radio: WBNS FM Opponent's Blog: Pensburgh Columbus Blue Jackets, 50-24-8, 108 points, 3rd Seed in the Metropolitan Division @ Pittsburgh Penguins, 50-21-11, 111 points, 2nd Seed in the Metropolitan Division In the words of Gandalf the White in The Return of the King: "We come to it at last. The great battle of our time."

