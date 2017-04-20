Future seems bright for young Blue Jackets after turnaround
The Columbus Blue Jackets, picked by many to sweep the basement of the Metropolitan Division this season, embarked on an unexpected and thrilling ride to the playoffs. Their season ended in a first-round, five-game loss to the defending champion Penguins, denying Columbus its first series victory.
