Eagles in the Pros 3/27 - 4/2: Brian Gionta Secures Win for Buffalo in His 1,000th Career NHL Game
The story of the week was Brian Gionta scoring the game-winner in his 1,000th career NHL game, but it was a big week for BC alums in general. Patrick Eaves hit 30 goals for the first time in his pro career, Matt Gaudreau signed with the Sound Tigers, and Colin White scored his first pro goal in the AHL and then earned an ELC with Ottawa.
