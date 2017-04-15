Columbus newspaper thinks twice about trying to make - Crying Sidney Crosby' a thing
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby has long been labeled as a whiner by some in the NHL and many others who aren't fans of the team. And so, with the Columbus Blue Jackets taking on Pittsburgh in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the newspaper of record in Columbus announced Friday on Twitter that it would be giving out masks depicting a cartoon Crosby with tears in his eyes.
