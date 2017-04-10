Cleveland Monsters Season Officially Ends
Monsters fans were treated to a banner raising, a nine round shootout, a rumble that spilled into the benches, a lose streak that made playoffs seem unreachable, and a win streak that put playoffs within arms reach. On the flip side, there were cheers heard round the state for the new players who reignited the Monsters' spark.
