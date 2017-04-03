CBJ Gameday: Blue Jackets at Flyers

Columbus Blue Jackets, 49-23-8, 106 points, 3rd Metro, 3rd East @ Philadelphia Flyers, 38-33-9, 85 points, 6th Metro, 11th East Two games to go in the regular season, and the Blue Jackets are slumping in the record column. They've lost 5 in a row, by far their longest losing streak of the season.

