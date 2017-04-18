Blue Jackets, Wild in danger of being swept out of playoffs

Columbus Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist, bottom right, of Sweden, as Nick Bonino, top right, and Jack Johnson fight for position during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Penguins defeated the Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime.

