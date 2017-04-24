Blue Jackets may look to add offense ...

Blue Jackets may look to add offense in offseason

Monday Read more: USA Today

Despite an early exit from the playoffs, Columbus Blue Jackets executives like the team's development and defensive depth. However they won't rule out a trade this summer that would bring another standout goal-scorer to town Blue Jackets may look to add offense in offseason Despite an early exit from the playoffs, Columbus Blue Jackets executives like the team's development and defensive depth.

