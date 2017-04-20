Blackhawks, Blue Jackets look to stave off elimination

After posting two of the top four records in the NHL in the regular season, the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets both need to find out a way to get a win on the road or their playoff runs will end almost as soon as they began. The Blackhawks were shut out twice at home by Nashville and then blew a 2-0 lead in Game 3 to fall behind 3-0 in the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.