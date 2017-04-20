2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs: What on Ea...

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs: What on Earth Was Torts Thinking?

In one of the surprising lineup moves before the game last night, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella announced that Markus Nutivaara and Kyle Quincey , mainstays on the third pairing since the injury of Ryan Murray , would not play in Game One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins . In their place, surprising many, were Gabriel Carlsson and Scott Harrington .

