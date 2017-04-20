2017 Calder Trophy finalists: Patrik ...

2017 Calder Trophy finalists: Patrik Laine, Auston Matthews, Zach Werenski

Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets were named finalists for the award. Laine and Matthews were obvious choices given their exciting penchant for scoring, but there were several young players - William Nylander , Mitch Marner , Sebastian Aho to name a few - that could've easily been named the third finalist.

