Quick Takes - Jackets Fall 3-1 to Blackhawks

The Blue Jackets played the Blackhawks hard, but a few little miscues and two very costly mistakes saw them fail to pick up win #50 for the second night in a row, and unlike yesterday's contest there will be no loser point to cushion the blow. A penalty to Brandon Dubinsky in the opening minute and a bit of puck watching on everyone's part gave Artemi Panarin nothing but net to shoot on to open the scoring less than ten seconds into the power play.

