Quick Takes - Bob Blanks Devils, Jackets Win 3-0

Despite a snoozer of a start, the Jackets had what they needed to pull off a win in today's matinee against the Devils after a frustrating loss last night in Ottawa. After killing back to back penalties in the early first , the Jackets dug in and started getting looks at Corey Schneider in the New Jersey net, and it paid off early in the second period when Boone Jenner went to the net and was rewarded, with Cam and Dubi picking up the helpers, helping Atkinson continue his career best season and Dubinsky to register his 400th NHL point.

Chicago, IL

