Oshie beats Bobrovsky in shootout as Caps beat Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky , of Russia, stops the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Daniel Winnik watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Washington. less Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky , of Russia, stops the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Daniel Winnik watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 23, 2017, ... more Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , of Russia, skates with the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets center William Karlsson , of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.