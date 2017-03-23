How to fix the NHL's broken playoff system
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events If the playoffs started today, the Pittsburgh Penguins would have to play the Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL's heart may have been in the right place when it decided to change the playoff format in an effort to get more division rivals to match up against each other in the postseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|2
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC