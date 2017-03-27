Hanifina s OT goal gives Canes 2-1 win over Blue Jackets
Jeff Skinner, injured in the first period, tied the score late in regulation and defenseman Noah Hanifin blasted in the overtime winner as the Canes came away with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena. Skinner's goal with 4:20 left in regulation, his 32nd of the season, tied the score 1-1.
