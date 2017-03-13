Fading Panthers drop 2-1 decision to ...

Fading Panthers drop 2-1 decision to Blue Jackets

One a night when the Florida Panthers got all the scoreboard help they could ask for, the struggling team could not hold up their end of the bargain, falling 2-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Florida's sixth loss in the last seven games dropped them seven points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 13 games left in the season.

Chicago, IL

