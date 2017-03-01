Eyes on the Price: Don't poke the bear

Carey Price and Sergei Bobrovsky treated the Bell Centre faithful to an overtime shutout duel Tuesday night before the Habs emerged victorious over the Columbus Blue Jackets , 1-0, on Alex Galchenyuk's second consecutive sudden death power-play game-winner. The Hockey Gods were not kind to the Blue Jackets after Scott Hartnell clipped Price, quite unaccidentally, on his way through the crease 44 seconds into the contest.

