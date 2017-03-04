Devils Up Next: First of two straight vs. Blue Jackets
Devils Up Next: First of two straight vs. Blue Jackets Teams start a home-and-home series Sunday at Prudential Center Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lJIyPj Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson plays against the Minnesota Wild during an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Radio: WFAN-FM 101.9/AM 660, One Jersey Network Storyline: The teams open a home-and-home series that concludes Tuesday night at Columbus as the Devils face the Blue Jackets three times in their next eight games.
