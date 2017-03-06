Devils Up Next: At Columbus

Monday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Devils Up Next: At Columbus The teams conclude a home-and-home series after the Blue Jackets won, 3-0, on Sunday at New Jersey Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mxtLvB Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, of Russia, blocks a shot by the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Radio: WFAN-FM 101.9/AM 660, One Jersey Network Story line: The Devils , beginning a three-game road trip by concluding a home-and-home series with the Blue Jackets , are in an 0-5-2 skid and in danger of losing a season-high eighth straight game.

