Devils trade away two players; effect on Albany uncertain
The New Jersey Devils sent away the two players most rumored to be headed elsewhere in advance of the NHL trade deadline at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Defenseman Kyle Quincey was shipped to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Dalton Prout, who has split time between the NHL and AHL.
