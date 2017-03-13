Columbus Blue Jacketsa Sergei Bobrovsky, left, and Seth Jones,...

Columbus Blue Jacketsa Sergei Bobrovs...

Philadelphia a Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had the go-ahead goal in the third period to help the Columbus Blue Jackets set franchise records for wins and points in a season with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Travis Konecny had a pair of goals and Brayden Schenn also scored for sagging Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of 15 to hurt its fading playoff chances.

