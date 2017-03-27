Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hur...

Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Notes, How to Watch

Read more: Canes Country

Thursday, March 30th, 2017 - 7:00 pm ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC FOX Sports Carolinas, 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: The Cannon Tonight is the final meeting of the season between the Canes and Jackets. The other three matchups all came in an eleven-day stretch in January, with the Canes winning at home on January 10 and falling on the road on January 17 and 21 .

Chicago, IL

