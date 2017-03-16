College hockey: Clarksona s Vigneault...

College hockey: Clarksona s Vigneault leaves early to go pro

Thursday

Clarkson University junior Sam Vigneault will be leaving school a year early after signing a two-year, entry-level contract with the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, Vigneault will begin his professional career with the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters and his contract will start at the beginning of next season.

