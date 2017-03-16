College hockey: Clarksona s Vigneault leaves early to go pro
Clarkson University junior Sam Vigneault will be leaving school a year early after signing a two-year, entry-level contract with the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, Vigneault will begin his professional career with the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters and his contract will start at the beginning of next season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|2
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC