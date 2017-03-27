CHL or AHL: Where should our prospect...

CHL or AHL: Where should our prospects develop?

Note: The views in this column are my own and do not reflect the views of other Cannon staff, nor an official position of the site. C'EST CONFIRMA<! Vitalii Abramov remporte le trophA©e Jean BA©liveau, dA©cernA© au meilleur pointeurs de la saison rA©guliA re! #GoViGo pic.twitter.com/X2hZfObpuC For those who no parlez le francais, this is saying that 2016 3rd Round Pick Vitalii/Vitali/Vitaly Abramov earns the trophy for scoring the most points in the QMJHL this season.

