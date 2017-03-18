Blue Jackets tie for Metro lead, but Isles' loss isn't all bad news for Capitals

Thomas Greiss did what he could - and helped the New York Islanders earn a "charity point" - but eventually he couldn't contain Cam Atkinson and the Columbus Blue Jackets. John Tavares scored the goal that sent a fairly one-sided game to overtime, but ultimately the Blue Jackets edged the Islanders 3-2 in OT on Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.