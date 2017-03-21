Blue Jackets Extend 3 RFAs
On Tuesday afternoon, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced contract extensions for three players : forwards Lukas Sedlak and Markus Hannikainen, and defenseman Scott Harrington. All three players were set to be restricted free agents at the end of the season, and each deal is for 2 years.
