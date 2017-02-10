Recap: Monsters Mangle Moose
Markus Hannikainen put the Monsters on the board first after launching a rocket past Eric Comrie almost 12 minutes into the game. The Moose tied things up with 20 seconds left in the first after Patrice Cormier and company consistently attacked the crease.
