NHL Capsules

Backup Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves, Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner had a goal each and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night. Josh Anderson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matt Calvert also scored, and Alexander Wennberg, Zach Werenski and Seth Jones had a pair of assists each for the Blue Jackets.

