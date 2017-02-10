New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview
No team may be able to top the Washington Capitals for the Metropolitan Division title this season, but the New York Rangers will try to catch the Columbus Blue Jackets for second place with their sixth consecutive win Monday as small road underdogs . The Rangers are just two points behind both the Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metro heading into Monday's NHL action, while the Capitals hold a nine-point lead over second.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC