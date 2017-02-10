New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Ja...

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

No team may be able to top the Washington Capitals for the Metropolitan Division title this season, but the New York Rangers will try to catch the Columbus Blue Jackets for second place with their sixth consecutive win Monday as small road underdogs . The Rangers are just two points behind both the Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metro heading into Monday's NHL action, while the Capitals hold a nine-point lead over second.

