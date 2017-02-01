Madison Square Garden Organist Covers Phish & Bruce Hornsby
Last night the New York Rangers took on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the same day Phish announced a 13-show resi dency at the venue. MSG organist and Phish fan Chad Dinzes honored the Vermont quartet by covering one of their songs during the game.
