Fun For Everyone

On 21 February at the Winter Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m., the Ohio Warriors along with Ohio Sled Hockey will hold a scrimmage against Blue Jackets alumni such as Andrew Cassels, Jean-Luc Grand Pierre and Freddy Modin. Yes, those Jackets' alumni will be on sleds! After the scrimmage, anyone who would like to try sled hockey is invited to join us on the ice.
