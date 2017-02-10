Cleveland Monsters edge Manitoba Moose, 3-2, in shootout

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Daniel Zaar scored in the shootout as the Cleveland Monsters defeated the Manitoba Moose, 3-2, Friday night at The Q. Earlier in the day, Korpisalo and winger Oliver Bjorkstrand were assigned to Cleveland by the parent Columbus Blue Jackets. Goalie Anton Forsberg went from Cleveland to Columbus for the fourth time this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.