Cleveland Monsters edge Manitoba Moose, 3-2, in shootout
Oliver Bjorkstrand and Daniel Zaar scored in the shootout as the Cleveland Monsters defeated the Manitoba Moose, 3-2, Friday night at The Q. Earlier in the day, Korpisalo and winger Oliver Bjorkstrand were assigned to Cleveland by the parent Columbus Blue Jackets. Goalie Anton Forsberg went from Cleveland to Columbus for the fourth time this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC