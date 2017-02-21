Chasing Records
Here in the bye week, with just over a month of games left, I wanted to take some time to look at single season records for the Blue Jackets and which ones could be broken this season. Plus/Minus Rating Jan Hejda, 2008-09, +23 Brandon Saad, +19 Zach Werenski, +16 Brandon Dubinsky, +14 David Savard, +14 Game-Winning Goals 7 each: Brandon Saad, 2015-16; Cam Atkinson, 2014-15; Geoff Sanderson, 2000-01; Rick Nash, 2003-04 and 2010-11 Cam Atkinson, 6 Nick Foligno, 5 Brandon Dubinsky, 4 As you can see, Zach Werenski has already set some rookie records.
