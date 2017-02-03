Brandon Saad's father, a Syrian immig...

Brandon Saad's father, a Syrian immigrant, supports Trump's immigration ban

Read more: Post-gazette.com

President Donald Trump's efforts to halt all visitors from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries elicit a passionate response inside the Pine home of George Saad, a Syrian immigrant. Mr. Saad, who left home at 18 to study engineering at Pitt, is now the 55-year-old father of Columbus Blue Jackets star Brandon Saad and supports Mr. Trump's recent executive order.

