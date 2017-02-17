Blue Jackets beat weary Penguins in o...

Blue Jackets beat weary Penguins in overtime 2-1

Brandon Dubinsky scored just over a minute into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Friday night. Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno, center, works against Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Brian Dumoulin, left, and Kris Letang during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

