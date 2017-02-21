Blazers defenceman to play for Blue Jackets in historic game
Claude Noel, the head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, explains a drill to players during a practice session in the MTS Centre. Tonight, the Jets play host to the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL exhibition game.
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Feb 13
|Phartizoid
|2
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
