Avalanche's rocky season recalls woeful Colorado Rockies years
Fan Stan Lundien poses with Lanny McDonald on Saturday, with two other former Rockies, Wilf Paiement, left, and Randy Pierce, nearby. <!-IPTC: DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 24: Fan Stan Lundien poses with NHL hall of famer Lanny McDonald as players from the former Colorado Rockies team pose with fans before the first period between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC