Arena manager to move on to job with Columbus Blue Jackets
The general manager of an arena in Auburn, Maine, is moving on for a front office job with the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League. Marc Gosselin has managed Norway Savings Bank Arena for one year and eight months.
