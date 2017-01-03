With winning streak over, Blue Jackets' work just beginning

The Columbus Blue Jackets coach enjoyed riding a 16-game winning streak, but when it ended with a 5-0 clunker against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, Tortorella was ready to really begin evaluating his players. Knowing from years of experience that losing reveals more than winning, Tortorella is anxious to see how players respond Saturday against the New York Rangers and in the coming post-streak weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.