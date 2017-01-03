With winning streak over, Blue Jackets' work just beginning
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky , of Russia, climbs over the boards to the bench after he was pulled during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Was... . The Columbus Blue Jackets including Jack Johnson , Scott Hartnell , Nick Foligno , Seth Jones and others leave the ice after they lost to the Washington Capitals in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Was... The Columbus Blue Jackets coach enjoyed riding a 16-game winning streak, but when it ended with a 5-0 clunker against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, Tortorella was ready to really begin evaluating his players.
