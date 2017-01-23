Will Anaheim Ducks or Columbus Blue J...

Will Anaheim Ducks or Columbus Blue Jackets leverage their depth before the trade deadline?

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks are two teams that certainly intrigue me ahead of the March 1 trade deadline. The Blue Jackets have energized their loyal fan base with a dominant first half of the season, and I wonder what else they could possibly add to a team that already has the goods to not only win the franchise's first-ever playoff series but perhaps go beyond that.

